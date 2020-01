Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLYMOUTH, Pa. -- A family was forced from their home after flames tore through the place.

Fire officials say the fire sparked along Willow Avenue just before 7 p.m.

The building is made up of four apartments, all occupied by the same family.

Crews say the flames started in the third-floor apartment.

No one was hurt but the family is staying elsewhere due to heavy smoke and water damage.