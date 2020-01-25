Free Skating Lessons Offered in Luzerne County

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Revolution Ice Center hosted a free skating lesson for the community this afternoon.

It was all to celebrate US Figure Skating's National Skating Month.

Novices ages three to 90 were invited to take a free spin out on the ice.

"I am completely amazed that we have more than 60 individuals registered for today's event," Sheryl Oleski said. "That's exciting, we're trying to encourage figure skating in the area and there's a lot of folks who don't even realize there are ice rinks around. So, we think it's amazing and we're grateful to have everyone here today."

Organizers hoped the free skate would help introduce the sport to people who had never tried skating before.

