Deadly Car Crash near Cogan Station

ELDRED TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman is dead after a crash Saturday morning.

State police say the driver of the car lost control along Pleasant Valley Road, near Cogan Station, and struck a tree; passenger 55-year-old Anona Frey was killed.

Police say six others were also in the car at the time of the crash.

Three of them were taken to the hospital.

There’s no word on their conditions after the deadly wreck.