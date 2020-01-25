× Couple Wanted for Gun Trafficking Caught in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. — Police nabbed two fugitives wanted for firearms charges in New York City.

Officers say they discovered 34-year-old Megan Maisonet had federal warrants for her arrest when they pulled her over for running a red light.

Maisonet was wanted for illegal firearms trafficking.

Her husband, 29-year-old Victor Maisonet, was wanted on the same warrant; they caught up with him at their home along Diamond Avenue.

Both are behind bars.