Chinese New Year Celebrated in Dallas Township

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A neighborhood party to celebrate the start of the Chinese New Year has turned into quite the event.

Craig Mark has been inviting neighbors and friends over to his house for the holiday for the past 14 years.

Now more than 100 people show up for the traditional Chinese meal for the new year.

Mark started the tradition to honor his late father who immigrated from China to the US.

"I've been to China quite a few times so I continue to learn more and more about the cooking," Mark said. "I'm not trained but I do try to research and do as much as I can so we can make this as authentic as we can."

A traditional meal includes dumplings, noodles, and steamed fish.

The Chinese are celebrating 2020 as the year of the rat.