Northumberland County Man Sentenced for Abusing 1-year-old

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — A man from Northumberland County was sentenced on assault charges for a 2015 incident that seriously injured a 1-year-old boy.

Michael Mason of Shamokin pleaded no contest last year after being accused of severely abusing his girlfriend’s child because he was playing a video game and the child would not stop crying.

According to the Northumberland County District Attorney, Mason was sentenced on Friday to between six and a half to 20 years behind bars.