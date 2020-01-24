Neglected Pig Found on the Side of the Road in Lackawanna County

Posted 10:42 pm, January 24, 2020, by , Updated at 11:02PM, January 24, 2020

MEHOOPANY, Pa. -- Humane officers are investigating after a badly neglected pig was found on the side of the road in Lackawanna County.

The pig was found Thursday along the Morgan Highway in South Abington Township.

Investigators say the animal was more than 20 pounds underweight.

It also had sores and other wounds on its body.

"You would've just cried when you saw him come in. He was terrified. He was filthy. He smelled. He had just been through major surgery but the wound as you see is huge," said Indra Lahiri.

Humane officers say the pig will need around the clock care for the foreseeable future.

It is now being taken care of at Indraloka Animal Sanctuary in Mehoopany.

The animal sanctuary is raising money to care for the pig in Wyoming County.

