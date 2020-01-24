× Locals Head to Historic March for Life in Washington D.C.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Before the sun was up, people boarded a bus off Keyser Avenue in Scranton Friday morning, heading to the nation’s capital for the annual March for Life.

“It’s just a bunch of really good people, it’s peaceful and solemn, and we’re down there to give a voice to the voiceless,” said Bill Young of Waverly.

The 47th annual March for Life is history in the making: the first time a sitting president is at the nation’s largest pro-life rally, with President Trump both attending and speaking to the thousands of demonstrators who oppose abortion.

“I think it’s great that the president of the United States would personally show up and address a march. It’s the first time ever, and it just shows his commitment to the pro-life movement,” said Young.

Sam Rickenback and Emily Kimiecik of Vestal, New York traveled to Scranton to take the bus trip.

“We were lucky enough by the grace of god two people ended up dropping their tickets for this, and we picked them up!” said Rickenback.

“I haven’t been before, but I’m a really big supporter of life and the innocence of life and affecting life,” said Kimiecik.

Vice President Mike Pence attended the March for Life rally in 2017, the first time a vice president has ever done that.

Like some previous presidents, Trump spoke in the past by video to the crowd of thousands.

“Trump does a lot for us, I feel. He’s doing the best as any president has done for this movement so far, and I like what he’s doing,” said Brian LaFata of Dalton.