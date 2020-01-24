× It’s All ‘Fore’ the Kids: New Event Transforms Scranton Public Library Into Miniature Golf Course

A new event hitting Lackawanna County could be a real hole-in-one for families this weekend.

The Scranton Public Library is hosting a Mini-Golf at the Library event on Sunday, January 26, 2020.

Organizers say it’s a chance to “beat the winter blues while playing 18 holes of Mini-Golf among the bookshelves of the Albright Memorial Library and the Lackawanna County Children’s Library.”

The event runs from noon until 4 p.m. at 500 Vine Street in Scranton.

All ages are welcome to play, enjoy light refreshments afterward and take a chance on raffle baskets.

Proceeds will benefit Children’s Programs & Services.

Head here for tickets! The cost is $5 for children ages 12 & under and $10 for adults & children over 12.

If you have any questions, call (570) 348-3000.