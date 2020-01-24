Dillan the Bear Arrives at New Home in Colorado

COLORADO -- A bear that garnered the attention of a Hollywood star is at his new home out west.

We told you last week about Dillan, and how Alec Baldwin pushed to get him out of the Union County Sportsmen's Club Wildlife Sanctuary near Millmont.

PETA posted a video of Dillan's arrival at a sanctuary in Colorado on Thursday.

