Death Investigation in Luzerne County

January 24, 2020

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 91-year-old man is dead and a second man is in custody in Luzerne County.

State police and criminal homicide detectives responded to a home on Oliver Road in Ross Township, near Sweet Valley.

State police detectives tell Newswatch 16 this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

A woman who told Newswatch 16 she is the daughter of the victim got the call from police Friday morning about a death. she was seen taking a dog out of the home on Oliver Road.

At this time there is no word from investigators to tell us what led them to the home and what happened inside.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

