KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Traffic is moving slowly after a crash Friday morning in Luzerne County.

It happened along Route 309 near Dallas just after 6 a.m.

A pickup truck, SUV, and sedan collided at the intersection of Carverton Road near Dallas.

Police say the driver of the sedan ran off.

No one was badly hurt.

Route 309 heading toward Wilkes-Barre is down to one lane while crews clear that crash.

