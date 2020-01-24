16 To The Rescue: Jingles and Naomi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOOSIC, Pa. -- Jingles and Naomi are 7-year-old chihuahuas with NEPA Pet Fund and Rescue in the Scranton area. The bonded pair has been with the rescue for a year and a half.

"The biggest problem with them is that they don't like other animals," stated Christine Kachmirsky, a volunteer with NEPA Pet Fund & Rescue. "They're bonded so they have to go together, and they've only ever had each other so they don't want anybody else but their people."

Jingles and Naomi are low-maintenance pets.

"You want a dog, but you don't want to do all the stuff that comes with the dog, let's go hiking in the woods and let's run around with a Frisbee," stated Kachmirsky. "They do love to play but only for 20 minutes then they're like, ‘take a nap, I'm good.’"

Jingles has one eye, which the rescue's veterinarian said is due to genetics. Naomi was overweight when she came into rescue. Her foster mom worked hard to get her to lose a few pounds.

"She couldn't play, she would sit in one spot because she was so overweight she could barely move," said Kachmirsky. "He would come to her, now she chases him all around my living room."

Naomi and Jingles have quite the personalities. Jingles loves attention, Naomi, not so much.

"They are like an old married couple sometimes. They love each other but they annoy each other. Like he's needy to a fault and she'll be trying to take a nap and he'll be trying to sit on her head." said Kachmirsky.

Christine is hopeful that they'll find a home where someone is around most of the time, because they really love being with their people.

"The fee right now for them is $300, that's for both dogs. It's not like $600 for the pair because they do have to go together, " stated Kachmirsky. "We are flexible however on the adoption fee to a certain extent."

If you are interested in adopting Jingles and Naomi, contact NEPA Pet Fund & Rescue.

