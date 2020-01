× SUV Crashes into Home in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — An SUV barreled into a home in Scranton’s south side on Thursday evening.

Scranton police say a woman was driving the SUV along the 100 block of Crown Avenue when she lost control.

No one in the home was hurt but their front porch was damaged.

The driver was taken to the hospital after the wreck in Lackawanna County.