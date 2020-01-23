State Trooper Suspended for Alleged Role in Theft Scheme

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. --- A state trooper from central Pennsylvania is suspended without pay for his alleged role in a theft scheme.

Johnathan Buynak of Troop F in Montoursville was arrested on Wednesday.

Investigators say Buynak and a woman told another man they needed money to purchase drugs for a drug bust. That man gave them $900.

Authorities say there was never any drug bust and that Buynak gave the woman the money to pay off past debts.

Buynak is charged with theft by deception and impersonating a public servant in Lycoming County.