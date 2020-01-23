× State Funds Granted for American Legion Post in Need

DREHER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Each year, state casino grant money is awarded to projects to help improve local communities. Wednesday night, American Legion Post 859 in Newfoundland received the news they were waiting for.

“I found the link and everything else and she said, ‘Look down on there.’ There it was. American Legion Post 859 Newfoundland, $92,000,” said post member Bill Dunn,

Back in November, Newswatch 16 stopped by the American Legion. They were in desperate need of help to make their facility accessible for those with disabilities. Just days after our story aired, Dave Mulcahey, a local contractor, stepped in along with some volunteer firefighters to get a ramp installed and bathroom and kitchenette framed out.

“We have a little bit more to do. We have the painting to do and just install the sinks and toilet and I think we’re going to be good to go.”

Real progress has been made inside of the Legion since our last visit, but this grant money comes at a good time to make necessary improvements to the outside of the building. Members say they hope to get the ball rolling as soon as possible.

“The foundation is going to be worked on. the Road which has depressions in it and has really eroded from the rain and everything else. That’s going to be corrected.”

Plans also include adding a pavilion on the property for people to rent for events.

“We are so looking forward to really serving this community much more than we have in the past.”

Legion Post Commander Jack Sparks spearheaded this project approved by State Representative Mike Peifer. The money is expected to be given to the post sometime in March.