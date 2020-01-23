× Shorter Days Next Year at Danville Area School District

DANVILLE–When administrators in the Danville Area School District surveyed students about mental health last year, they kept hearing one thing over and over again. Both students and staff believed the school day was too long. So administrators did something about it. The school board voted to shorten the school day from 7.5 hours to six hours and 45 minutes starting this fall.

“When we started looking at why, this was one of the topics that came up that we thought would alleviate some of that stress,” Principal Jeremy Winn said.

High school Principal Jeremy Winn says 35 percent of the students in the Danville Area School District are dealing with anxiety, stress or depression.

“I notice it from students. I had a class where there were a group of students that came in after being in a very difficult class. There were two of them in tears to the point where I couldn`t go on with my lesson because of the stress,” Teacher John Keller said.

The school day currently starts at 7:30. Starting this fall it will start at eight.

“I`m excited for the later start so I can get more sleep. I think we can get the same amount done in a shorter school day,” Paige Holcolmbe said.

According to administrators, the Danville Area School District currently has the longest school day out of all twelve schools in the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit.

Winn says the average school day out of the twelve districts is just over 6.5 hours. Parents we spoke with think it’s a good idea.

“My kids get stressed sometimes just from the length of the day and the school work so I think it`s probably a good thing,” Jake Naylor said.

The school board also reduced the amount of credits students need to graduate, from 27 to 24. Administrators tell Newswatch 16 the changes will not affect academics.