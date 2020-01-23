Shooting in Seattle Leaves One Dead, Several Injured

SEATTLE, W.A. — Authorities are searching for a gunman after one person was killed and several others were injured in a shooting in downtown Seattle, police and fire officials said Wednesday.

The shooting was reported Wednesday afternoon near Fourth Avenue and Pine Street, near Westlake Park, police tweeted.

Seattle Fire Department Chief Harold Scoggins said one person was dead, and at least five people injured were taken to Harborview Medical Center.

“I am sick for those impacted by the gun violence in Seattle tonight,” Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said on Twitter.

A 9-year-old boy and a 55-year-old woman were injured in the shooting, said David Cuerpo, a spokesman with the fire department.

The child was in serious condition while the woman was in critical condition Wednesday. The woman was taken into surgery Wednesday night, according to Harborview Medical Center. Three other men who were injured were in stable condition, Cuerpo said.

The person who died in the shooting has not been identified.

The suspect appears to have been a “lone shooter,” Seattle Police Department Chief Carmen Best told reporters.

Christina Cuthbertson, who lives in a nearby building, told CNN she heard gunshots and people running away.

“Then minutes later, you see tons of cop cars coming,” Cuthbertson said. “We are told to not leave the building right now.”

Wednesday’s shooting comes a day after a 55-year-old man died in a shooting near the same intersection, CNN affiliate KCPQ reported.

Chief Best told reporters there is no information connecting the two shootings at this point.