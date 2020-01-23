× Scratch-off PA Lottery Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold in Lycoming County

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A lucky Pennsylvania lottery player hit the jackpot with a ticket sold in Lycoming County.

A $1 Million Merry & Bright scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was sold at @yourconvenience on Riverside Drive in South Williamsport,

The store gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

$1 Million Merry & Bright is a $20 game that offers five top prizes of $1 million.

A $1 million-winning $1 Million Merry & Bright Scratch-Off was sold in South Williamsport, Lycoming county. Congrats to the winner! https://t.co/6cg37YxD5l pic.twitter.com/AmDjrtDAl1 — Pennsylvania Lottery (@PALottery) January 23, 2020

Watch the Pennsylvania Lottery drawings every day on WNEP-TV.