Scratch-off PA Lottery Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold in Lycoming County

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A lucky Pennsylvania lottery player hit the jackpot with a ticket sold in Lycoming County.

A $1 Million Merry & Bright scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was sold at @yourconvenience on Riverside Drive in South Williamsport,

The store gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

$1 Million Merry & Bright is a $20 game that offers five top prizes of $1 million.

