Police: Driver was Intoxicated, Hit a Student Getting off the Bus and Took Off

THROOP, Pa. — A man is facing DUI charges after police say he hit a student with his car while intoxicated and then drove away in Lackawanna County.

Investigators believe a school bus stopped along Sanderson Street in Throop just before 3 p.m. on Thursday and had it’s warning lights flashing.

A boy got off the bus and was hit by a Chevy Blazer driven by Charles Hope.

Hope took off but police eventually tracked him down.

He told police he saw the boy fall but did not realize he hit him.

Hope did tell a co-worker quote, “I’m going to jail,” and now he is locked up in Lackawanna County.