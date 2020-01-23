Lycoming County Man Facing Child Sex Charges
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A man from Lycoming County was arrested Thursday after allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.
According to U.S. Marshals, Tyrone Moten, 21 of Montoursville, sexually assaulted the victim in June 2019.
Investigators issued a warrant for Moten’s arrested earlier this month.
U.S. Marshals joined in the search for Moten and found him in an apartment along Memorial Avenue in Williamsport.
He is locked up in Lycoming County.
