LIVE NOW: Senate impeachment trial of President Trump

Life-skill Students Succeeding with ‘Sip2Success’

Posted 5:48 pm, January 23, 2020, by , Updated at 06:02PM, January 23, 2020

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- In a matter of hours, a life-skills teacher in Luzerne County was able to get enough donations to purchase a piece of equipment. She'll use it with her students to teach them valuable lessons they can carry with them beyond their school years.

Life-skills students at Hanover Area Junior-Senior High School have started a Sip2Success program where they take drink orders from teachers the Wednesday before payday, and then on payday, they fill the orders and make the deliveries.

“I like to give people their coffee and their iced teas and I like to push it and we give it to the people, and they feel so happy," said eighth grader Darrian Quarterman.

Right now, the students are using a computer cart to make deliveries around the school. Teacher Kim Franks started a campaign online to purchase a food cart and received enough money for it in a matter of hours

“The cart, that donation is tremendous because that makes it much easier as far as the computer cart that we're using, so that will make it much easier for them to get around the school," said Franks.

Franks started the Sip2Success program as a way for the students to learn important skills they can use in outside the classroom.

“In the classroom, we go over money and tally marks and all the things that they need, however when you put the student in a real-life situation, they actually use what they're learning in class," Franks said.

“It's helping us how to get a job, how to count money," said student Ryan Gyle. “It's a good job and it works and it's wonderful.”

Students say they plan to save up the tip money they earn every payday to go bowling or have a pizza party.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.