Life-skill Students Succeeding with ‘Sip2Success’

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- In a matter of hours, a life-skills teacher in Luzerne County was able to get enough donations to purchase a piece of equipment. She'll use it with her students to teach them valuable lessons they can carry with them beyond their school years.

Life-skills students at Hanover Area Junior-Senior High School have started a Sip2Success program where they take drink orders from teachers the Wednesday before payday, and then on payday, they fill the orders and make the deliveries.

“I like to give people their coffee and their iced teas and I like to push it and we give it to the people, and they feel so happy," said eighth grader Darrian Quarterman.

Right now, the students are using a computer cart to make deliveries around the school. Teacher Kim Franks started a campaign online to purchase a food cart and received enough money for it in a matter of hours

“The cart, that donation is tremendous because that makes it much easier as far as the computer cart that we're using, so that will make it much easier for them to get around the school," said Franks.

Franks started the Sip2Success program as a way for the students to learn important skills they can use in outside the classroom.

“In the classroom, we go over money and tally marks and all the things that they need, however when you put the student in a real-life situation, they actually use what they're learning in class," Franks said.

“It's helping us how to get a job, how to count money," said student Ryan Gyle. “It's a good job and it works and it's wonderful.”

Students say they plan to save up the tip money they earn every payday to go bowling or have a pizza party.