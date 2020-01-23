Here’s How You Can Help Name the Next Mars Rover

What best describes a Mars rover? Tenacity? Fortitude? Courage? We’ve selected nine potential names for the #Mars2020 rover. You can vote for your favorite; results will be considered in selecting the rover’s name. https://t.co/PuiJ47SDeb pic.twitter.com/3oxEqWKa9N — NASA (@NASA) January 21, 2020

NASA is asking for your help to help it pick the name for its next Mars rover.

The agency originally received 28,000 pitches, coming from U.S. students ranging from kindergarten to high school.

Volunteer judges whittled that down to nine final names.

They include Endurance, Tenacity, Promise, Perseverance, Vision, Clarity, Ingenuity, Fortitude, and Courage.

Now, there’s an online poll, which is open until next Monday, January 27, where you can vote for your favorite.

Those votes will help NASA pick the winning name, which will be announced on March 15, 2019.

To cast your vote, click here.