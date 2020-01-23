× Foods That Help Fight the Flu

This flu season has been called one of the deadliest in decades.

13 million people have come down with the flu in 2019-2020.

In addition to getting a yearly flu shot, health experts say certain foods could also help you stave off the flu by boosting your immunity.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey scoped out some of those immunity boosters with students and staff at King’s College in Wilkes-Barre.

Many who joined Ryan have a strong research background in exercise science and nutrition.

Here are the immunity-boosting recipes shared on Thursday.

January facts from the CDC on the latest flu statistics

CDC estimates that so far this season there have been at least 13 million flu illnesses, 120,000 hospitalizations and 6,600 deaths from flu.

Flu vaccine effectiveness estimates are not available yet this season, but vaccination is always the best way to prevent flu and its potentially serious complications.

Antiviral medications are an important adjunct to flu vaccine in the control of influenza. Almost all (>99%) of the influenza viruses tested this season are susceptible to the four FDA-approved influenza antiviral medications recommended for use in the U.S. this season.

