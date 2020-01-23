The FAO Schwarz Gummy Maker lets you create your very own delicious gummy bears from the comfort of your own home. This gummy bear maker is a fun introduction into the art of candy making but Kurt Aaron wants to know, does it really work?
Does It Really Work: Gummy Maker
-
Does It Really Work: Chewbrush
-
Does It Really Work: Quikstik Sticky Pads
-
Does It Really Work: Diamond Sharp Knife
-
Does It Really Work: MangataLites
-
Does It Really Work: Grease Police
-
-
Does It Really Work: Pop-N-Play Cat Toy
-
Does It Really Work: Nutrichopper
-
Does It Really Work: Egg Bell
-
Does It Really Work: Derma RPX
-
Does It Really Work: Socket Shelf
-
-
Does It Really Work: The Inflator
-
Does It Really Work: Year in Review
-
Does It Really Work: RC Robot Combat