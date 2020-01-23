× Casino Money to Help Fund Projects in Carbon County

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — A total of $710,000 in casino money will go towards eight different projects throughout Carbon County, including public safety and infrastructure improvements, along with some community revitalization projects.

One of those projects is in Lehighton.

A total of $230,000 will help pay for safety improvements along the bypass.

“Because there are a lot of social services in this area, there’s a lot of traffic coming in from all over,” said Deborah Landor, Lehighton.

The work includes building a six-foot-wide walkway near Veterans Memorial Park.

Crosswalks and ADA ramps will also be added. The continuous left-turning lane on Sgt. Stanley Hoffman Boulevard will be removed.

Craig Gilham owns Dunbar Bottling Company. He will have a front-row seat to construction. He thinks it’s needed.

“Now we have a lot of people up here using the trailhead. There’s a lot of bikers, hikers, runners, events and everything. It’s getting kind of dicey,” said Gilham.

Another project that will benefit from the casino money is the Summit Hill Heritage Center with $100,000 going towards renovations inside the building.

Debra Ranck is on the board of the Heritage Center. She says a lot of residents use the facility as a meeting space or for the food pantry. It can use some TLC.

“The electric in the old chapel is from the 1930s, 1940s, so that was needed. Our flooring is from the late 50s, early 60s, and it’s decomposing,” said Ranck.

There are no set dates on when the projects will begin. Both business owners and residents are eager to see improvements.