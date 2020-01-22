This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Hillbilly Squirrel Tournament & On The Spot Baits

Posted 11:15 am, January 22, 2020, by

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll head to a hillbilly squirrel tournament designed to raise money for a local fire company.  Plus, we'll head into the workshop of On The Spot Baits to see how some of your favorite bass lures are made.  We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

