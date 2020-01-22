Super Busy Prep For Super Bowl

Posted 10:50 am, January 22, 2020, by

OLD FORGE, Pa. — The ovens at Agostini Bakery in Old Forge are hot and full.

The business supplies bread, rolls, pizza shells, and dough to dozens of different businesses.

“We have to put extra shifts on just for the pizza shells alone just to make sure we have enough for everybody, sometimes it doesn’t work out, but most of the times it does,” said bakery owner Bob Agostini.

The Super Bowl is coming up and for weeks now, Agostini has been busy.

Customers are coming to pick up orders for game day.

“It’s crazy, it’s one of our busiest days of the year, but it’s organized. I think it’s good for all the businesses involved because people pre-order, they plan it, big party day so we have a lot of time to get ready for it, as well as our bakeries, our food providers, so it’s a good day,” said Katie Archer of Steve & Irene’s Hoagies of Mayfield.

According to Forbes, Americans eat more food on Super Bowl Sunday than any other day except Thanksgiving.

Pizza is the number one pick and sandwiches are also popular.

“We consider this a holiday, not like Christmas or Easter, of course, but a holiday nonetheless because actually, we can make a few bucks!” said Agostini.

Agostini said after Super Bowl, there will be a short break then the staff has to start gearing up for the busiest time of year: Lent.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.