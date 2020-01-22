× Super Busy Prep For Super Bowl

OLD FORGE, Pa. — The ovens at Agostini Bakery in Old Forge are hot and full.

The business supplies bread, rolls, pizza shells, and dough to dozens of different businesses.

“We have to put extra shifts on just for the pizza shells alone just to make sure we have enough for everybody, sometimes it doesn’t work out, but most of the times it does,” said bakery owner Bob Agostini.

The Super Bowl is coming up and for weeks now, Agostini has been busy.

Customers are coming to pick up orders for game day.

“It’s crazy, it’s one of our busiest days of the year, but it’s organized. I think it’s good for all the businesses involved because people pre-order, they plan it, big party day so we have a lot of time to get ready for it, as well as our bakeries, our food providers, so it’s a good day,” said Katie Archer of Steve & Irene’s Hoagies of Mayfield.

According to Forbes, Americans eat more food on Super Bowl Sunday than any other day except Thanksgiving.

Pizza is the number one pick and sandwiches are also popular.

“We consider this a holiday, not like Christmas or Easter, of course, but a holiday nonetheless because actually, we can make a few bucks!” said Agostini.

Agostini said after Super Bowl, there will be a short break then the staff has to start gearing up for the busiest time of year: Lent.