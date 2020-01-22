× Shamokin Area Getting New Turf

COAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Kemp Memorial Stadium is where the Shamokin Indians practice and play all their high school football games. But the turf there has seen better days.

“There’s a lot of divots in it and it’s not very great field conditions to play on but it’s the best we got,” Ian Paul said.

“It’s obvious that there are some things on there that need fixed and replaced,” Henry Hynoski said.

Thanks to an anonymous donor, the field will be getting a facelift. The Shamokin Area School District announced at a recent school board meeting that it received $250,000 from an anonymous donor to be used towards the purchase of new turf. The estimated cost of the turf is just over $440,000, so the donation is a big deal.

“I’m excited as a coach, and I’m not even playing, I’m just walking on the sidelines. We’re just so grateful that we have people who support us in the way that they do,” Hynoski said.

Henry Hynoski is Shamokin Area high school’s football coach. He says the current turf was installed in 2005, so in addition to looking nice, the new field will be much safer.

“That’s the number one thing with football and athletics is the safety of the kids,” Hynoski said.

The field won’t just be used for football. According to administrators, other school sports could be played here as well as phys-ed classes.

“There’s a lot of buzz around school today, especially amongst the kids. That’s what it’s all about. Anything we can do to make things better on the kids and our student-athletes,” Hynoski said.

Ian Paul is a junior on the football team and is excited about the new turf.

“It’s going to be amazing senior year getting new turf, no divots, it’s going to be amazing,” Paul said.

The new turf is scheduled to be installed in May and administrators say it will be ready for this fall’s football season.