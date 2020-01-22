RailRiders Name John Adams New Team President

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders introduced John Adams as the team's new Team President on Wednesday. Adams comes to Moosic from the Arena Football League, where he served as the President for the Philadelphia Soul and then the entire AFL.

A graduate of Bucktail Area High School and Lock Haven University, the Renovo-native takes over for one of the most successful minor league franchises in the country. Adams will look to continue and build on that success.

"I'm not really interested in coming here and being part of a situation where we're going to stay status quo, let's hold ground and do what we've always done," Adams said. "I believe with this market, this ownership group and having the best brand in all of baseball, all combined together and the community that's here that we should be the top minor league baseball organization in the entire country. When people talk about different things teams are doing in minor league baseball and how exciting and fun and creative and innovative minor league baseball teams are, it's my goal they think about the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders."