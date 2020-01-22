Powerball, Mega Millions Tickets Now Available to Buy Online

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Powerball and Mega Millions are now available to purchase online through the iLottery platform at pailottery.com, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

“We are excited to announce that we are now selling Powerball and Mega Millions tickets online,” said Executive Director Drew Svitko. “Selling lottery online is a big part of our effort to appeal to new customers and meet players where they already are, which is online. This is an important step that will help us continue generating funds to benefit older Pennsylvanians.”

Even while purchasing tickets online, players can enjoy many of the same features. Individuals can choose their own numbers or select the option “quick pick”, to randomly receive selected numbers, said PA Lottery. Players can purchase multiple tickets to buy up to 26 drawings.

To play online, players must sign up for an account on iLottery and deposit money in order to make any purchases. Any new players must submit identification and proof of the appropriate age of 18 years or older.

To play or purchase, players must install the PA Lottery’s Official App.

For more information, visit http://paiLottery.com.