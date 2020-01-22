× Police Seeking Three Men for Robbery in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton police are looking for three men accused of robbing a beer store in Lackawanna County.

Officials say the V&V Beer Deli along North Main Avenue was robbed earlier this month.

The three males wearing ski masks and carrying a gun held the place up and got away with an unknown amount of money.

Detectives recovered surveillance video showing the men before and after they put their masks on.

A reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest of the men involved in the robbery in Scranton.