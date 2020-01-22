LIVE NOW: Senate impeachment trial of President Trump

Police Seeking Three Men for Robbery in Scranton

Posted 3:14 pm, January 22, 2020, by

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton police are looking for three men accused of robbing a beer store in Lackawanna County.

Officials say the V&V Beer Deli along North Main Avenue was robbed earlier this month.

The three males wearing ski masks and carrying a gun held the place up and got away with an unknown amount of money.

Detectives recovered surveillance video showing the men before and after they put their masks on.

A reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest of the men involved in the robbery in Scranton.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.