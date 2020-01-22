LIVE NOW: Senate impeachment trial of President Trump

Penn State University Frat Suspended Amid Reported Sexual Assault

Posted 11:24 pm, January 22, 2020, by

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- Another Penn State fraternity has been placed on interim suspension.

State College police say they are investigating an alleged sexual assault that took place at the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity house.

According to police, the alleged victim, who is reported to be a student, told someone else about being sexually assaulted by four frat brothers at the AEI house last Wednesday. That person then reported it to the police yesterday.

"Well, it's shocking, but I didn't know about it, that it happened at AEP," said Erin T. Scherne, Penn State University Sophomore.

The university promptly placed the fraternity on interim suspension.

"During this interim suspension, AEP loses all of its privileges including recruitment of new members, participation in university-wide functions, and hosting parties."

More than a dozen frats at the university have been suspended since Beta Theta Pi pledge, Timothy Piazza died in 2017, after a night of heaving drinking as part of a hazing ritual at the frat house.

That fraternity has been banned at Penn State.

Related Story
PSU Fraternity on Interim Suspension After Alleged Alcohol Misuse

Over the past three years, fraternities have been placed on interim suspensions for hazing, alcohol violations, and now the latest sexual assault.

Penn State's Interfraternity Council said in a statement:

"There is no place in our community for sexual misconduct and the IFC is committed to providing safe environments for members and guests by continuing to provide training and education."

Some students we spoke to believe the university does its best to keep students safe.

"Penn State does seminars at the beginning before you are a freshman to make sure that people know about sexual assault and all of that before they come," said Scherne.

In a statement Penn State officials said:

"State College Police are investigating this reported criminal matter ... Penn State is committed to the safety and wellbeing of all students in our community and takes allegations of sexual misconduct seriously."

We reached out to the Alpha Epsilon Pi chapter at Penn State for this story, but we received no response.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

8 comments

  • George A Stephens Jr

    you know I think the worst thing that ever happened to Greek Fraternities was the movie ANIMAL HOUSE, somehow all the bad eggs decided they had to live up to this rather poor accounting of fraternalism, to belong to a fraternity, is one of the greatest things any person can imagine, life long acquaintances, brotherhood and all that good networking, sorry always a few have to ruin it for others, proud member of Zeta Alpha Phi, SUNY at Cobleskill

    Reply Report comment
  • lamestream r

    How is saying “Innocent until proven guilty” not allowed on this site? In the United States, a person is considered innocent until proven guilty. The 14th amendment to the US Constitution guarantees to every person, aliens included, “equal protection under the law.” So stating OUR Constitution is a violation of the terms of WNEP?

    Reply Report comment
  • peatermoss

    Must have upset a Pedo State Grad

    PEATERMOSS

    Your comment is awaiting moderation.

    PEATERMOSS

    Your comment is awaiting moderation.

    PEATERMOSS

    Your comment is awaiting moderation.

    LOL
    We Are
    Pedo State

    6 16 Rate This
    JANUARY 23, 2020 AT 12:18 AM REPLY REPORT COMMENT

    1 8 Rate This
    JANUARY 23, 2020 AT 8:38 AM REPLY REPORT COMMENT

    0 0 Rate This
    JANUARY 23, 2020 AT 10:57 AM REPLY REPORT COMMENT

    Reply Report comment
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.