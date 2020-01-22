Penn State University Frat Suspended Amid Reported Sexual Assault

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- Another Penn State fraternity has been placed on interim suspension.
State College police say they are investigating an alleged sexual assault that took place at the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity house.
According to police, the alleged victim, who is reported to be a student, told someone else about being sexually assaulted by four frat brothers at the AEI house last Wednesday. That person then reported it to the police yesterday.
"Well, it's shocking, but I didn't know about it, that it happened at AEP," said Erin T. Scherne, Penn State University Sophomore.
The university promptly placed the fraternity on interim suspension.
"During this interim suspension, AEP loses all of its privileges including recruitment of new members, participation in university-wide functions, and hosting parties."
More than a dozen frats at the university have been suspended since Beta Theta Pi pledge, Timothy Piazza died in 2017, after a night of heaving drinking as part of a hazing ritual at the frat house.
That fraternity has been banned at Penn State.
Over the past three years, fraternities have been placed on interim suspensions for hazing, alcohol violations, and now the latest sexual assault.
Penn State's Interfraternity Council said in a statement:
"There is no place in our community for sexual misconduct and the IFC is committed to providing safe environments for members and guests by continuing to provide training and education."
Some students we spoke to believe the university does its best to keep students safe.
"Penn State does seminars at the beginning before you are a freshman to make sure that people know about sexual assault and all of that before they come," said Scherne.
In a statement Penn State officials said:
"State College Police are investigating this reported criminal matter ... Penn State is committed to the safety and wellbeing of all students in our community and takes allegations of sexual misconduct seriously."
We reached out to the Alpha Epsilon Pi chapter at Penn State for this story, but we received no response.
8 comments
George A Stephens Jr
you know I think the worst thing that ever happened to Greek Fraternities was the movie ANIMAL HOUSE, somehow all the bad eggs decided they had to live up to this rather poor accounting of fraternalism, to belong to a fraternity, is one of the greatest things any person can imagine, life long acquaintances, brotherhood and all that good networking, sorry always a few have to ruin it for others, proud member of Zeta Alpha Phi, SUNY at Cobleskill
wellmaybeido2
Get rid of Frats and Sororities! They’re nothing but an institutional excuse to get drunk and act stupid/criminal. Enough already! Get Rid Of Them!
lamestream r
How is saying “Innocent until proven guilty” not allowed on this site? In the United States, a person is considered innocent until proven guilty. The 14th amendment to the US Constitution guarantees to every person, aliens included, “equal protection under the law.” So stating OUR Constitution is a violation of the terms of WNEP?
peatermoss
jsrant
I’m sure the victim thought they were going to the frat house to study. Funny thing is these students parents pay for this crap.
