Oil Delivery Businesses Working Together in Carbon County

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — The owner of an oil company in Carbon County is lending a hand to a fellow oil delivery business after that owner flipped his only oil rig earlier this month near Lehighton.

Cleanup at the oil spill site on Route 209 is progressing. Earlier this month, Denny Ruch, who owns and runs D and D Fuel lost control of his truck. It flipped and spilled 2,500 gallons of oil.

Steve Ohl runs R.F. Ohl, an oil delivery company in Lehighton.

“It was an unfortunate situation. It had snowed and it was like a snow squall came through and the roads just got bad,” Ohl said.

Ohl has been a longtime friend of Ruch. In fact, Ruch has been buying his oil from R.F. Ohl for years. It’s why he decided to step up and help his friend who hasn’t been able to use his truck since the wreck.

“Denny and I had talked after the accident and he really wanted to express to his customers that he loved them and wanted to find some way to make sure they weren’t without an oil company. We came up with the idea, you know he has these customers, we could just keep delivering to them for him,” Ohl said.

Ohl is also giving a portion of the money made to Ruch to help pay for future spill cleanup costs.

“For them to do that, it’s a good show of character, good show of people, good show of support,” said Jill Ahner.

Ahner’s relatives live in Mahoning Township and were customers of Denny’s.

“It’s a pure accident that happened. I can tell you, my in-laws, they loved getting deliveries from him. They would stand around and talk whenever he came. To quote them, he will be truly missed.”

According to the DEP, there is no estimated cost of the cleanup yet, and no word on when Denny Ruch may get back to delivering fuel.