Meet Smudge, the Dog Who Saves Koalas

(CNN) — Video of fire-damaged areas and Smudge the dog sniffing out areas where koalas may have relocated to.

Are there any koalas left in areas of Australia where devastating wildfires scorched the terrain?

 

If so, this dog will help find them.

“Smudge” is specially trained to sniff out koalas.

Smudge is assisting human trackers as they hunt for surviving animals.

He will alert researchers if he catches the scent of any koalas.

They can then try to locate those animals who likely relocated to get away from the fires.

Millions of animals were forced from their homes and millions more died in the flames.

