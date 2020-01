× Man Sent to Prison for School Threats

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man from Scranton will spend time in prison for a threat directed at a school in Ohio.

Russell Miley-Cruz made the threat on Snapchat in 2018.

He was sentenced to 18 months in prison and three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to reimburse the police department in Ohio for overtime paid to officers investigating the hoax.