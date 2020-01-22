× Flock of Gulls Roost in Luzerne County Parking Lot

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One shopping center in Luzerne County has some visitors that appear to be a little out of place.

The Pennsylvania game Commission says these ring-billed and herring gulls have set up camp outside the old Kmart in Pittston Township as they make their way along the Susquehanna River corridor looking for a place to spend the winter.

The seafaring visitors bring joy to some people who shop or work in the Pittston Commons.

“I think they’re beautiful. They’re gorgeous creatures that God created,” Kit Mayzim said.

“It’s common, but it’s not abnormal. I mean it’s beautiful in a way, it’s nature,” George Johnson said.

Others, not so much.

“No, they don’t like people feeding the birds,” Ramonita Rivera said.

Officials with Pittston Township say they’ve received complaints about the birds, but there is nothing they can do.

“What are they going to do? get some animal rescue people out here to collect birds?” Mayzim asked. “They’re just going to be chasing them around like a bunch of idiots, all rowdy, looking like they’re chasing chickens.”

While Newswatch 16 was here, two people stopped by to feed the gulls. They wouldn’t go on camera, but they tell us they feel sorry for these birds and want to make sure they’re fed.

“I’m sure it’s upsetting to some people, but I hope it’s a minority,” said Johnson.

A biologist with the Game Commission says it discourages people from feeding these birds because the food may cause them harm, but it’s not illegal.

The biologist says the birds will eventually leave this shopping center and return to where they came from before the season is over.

41.302920 -75.723034