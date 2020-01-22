Fifth Person Charged in Deadly Shooting in Monroe County

Posted 11:53 pm, January 22, 2020, by , Updated at 11:54PM, January 22, 2020

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The United States Marshal’s Service announced Wednesday that a man from Virginia has been charged for his involvement in a homicide in Monroe County.

Harrith Brown, 23, was taken into custody Wednesday after being spotted on East 136th Street Bronx, New York.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Brown on December 17 by Pennsylvania State Police.

After failed attempts to locate Brown, the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force adopted the search.

Zaire Burkett, Eric Gulley, and Deani Powell have already been charged for their connection in the shooting that killed 22-year-old Dylan Beinert.

Brown has been charged with criminal homicide, robbery, and other offenses.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

1 Comment

