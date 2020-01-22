× Custom Motorcycle to be Featured in Magazine

WEST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A motorcycle dealership in one part of Schuylkill County has been putting countless hours into a project that will be publicized to the masses.

A motorcycle at Shaeffer’s Harley Davidson near Orwigsburg has undergone quite a transformation.

“I think it’s a chance to show our talent, for one, and a different spin on the industry right now. It gives us an opportunity to resurrect a bike that was kind of left behind and needed some well-needed love, so we were able to show,” said parts manager Glen Piazza.

This 2003 Harley Davidson Electra Glide had more than 100,000 miles on it when it was traded in four years ago. Over the past three months, employees here have been giving it a complete makeover. When it’s all finished, the bike will be featured in Thunder Roads magazine.

“Our technicians have torn it completely down to just the frame. The motor was sent out to Revolution Performance for a complete rebuild. Every part that we could possibly powder coat has been powder-coated. All the tins were set out for paint. One of the neatest things is that we used the company Namz for their wire harness to change it from an Electra Glide with a full fairing with all the gauges up front to a minimalist look with just the headlight and removing certain gauges and stuff,” Piazza said.

There is some pressure for Shaeffer’s to get the bike done by the weekend for a reveal. Cody Burns has worked at the dealership for seven years and has put about 100 hours into the project, including some late nights this week.

“It’s super rewarding. It’s a good challenge and it lets us show off our skills. The fact that we can take something from one piece and make it totally custom for a guy, for exactly what he wants,” Burns said.

The finished bike will be unveiled to the public at the dealership near Orwigsburg on Saturday. There will also be a workshop with some of the experts starting at 11:15 a.m.