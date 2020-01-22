Attorney General’s Office Investigating Dunmore Warehouse
DUNMORE, Pa. — Agents from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office and federal Homeland Security agents are at a warehouse on East Grove Street in Dunmore.
On Wednesday, Newswatch 16 saw agents in hazmat suits carrying barrels and cans out of the warehouse and inspecting them.
Officials with the Attorney General’s office told Newswatch 16 they cannot share any information at this time.
Dunmore Borough officials said the warehouse on East Grove Street is owned by SoCafe, a company that makes single-use coffee pods. But, it appears other businesses also operate out of the warehouse.
Borough officials told Newswatch 16 an alarm went off at the warehouse around 7 a.m. Wednesday. Dunmore police responded but were told by Homeland Security agents on scene they were not needed.
This is a developing story. Check back with Newswatch 16 for more updates.
