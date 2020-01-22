× A New Way to Learn at Jersey Shore Elementary

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — Students at Jersey Shore Area Elementary School are getting the chance to learn outside of the traditional classroom. The school recently converted an old computer lab into what is now known as a STEAM lab.

“Steam stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, A is the Arts, and then M for Mathematics, and so we want a more hands-on approach for those subject areas,” explained assistant principal Jennifer Berry-Probst.

“The STEAM lab is an awesome space for students to come and collaborate, build, and imagine, explore. There’s so many options for them to be able to learn,” said teacher Katie Wert.

Teri Dolan-Ward is a fourth grade teacher at the school. she encourages her students to be creative when working in the lab.

“Some of my kids are working on passion projects. If they had anything they could choose to research or to try or to investigate, that’s what I want them to go for, whatever their desire is,” said Dolan-Ward.

Students can come to the STEAM lab to code video games, work on art projects, or even design some structures.

Fourth grader Landon Barger is using his time in the STEAM lab to create a video game. He tells Newswatch 16 that he looks forward to his time in the lab.

“You can be a lot more creative in STEAM lab than you could in a regular classroom,” Barger said.

“It’s fun because like this is like the class that you get to use your imagination, like build and do those kinds of things,” said fourth grader Ava Smith.

School officials tell Newswatch 16 that they hope to continue adding to the STEAM lab. The school has plans to install a Lego wall for kids to interact with.