Woman Dies in Crash with Garbage Truck

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman is dead following a crash Tuesday morning in Luzerne County.

Police say Heather Stoss, 46, of Dallas died in the wreck along Wyoming Road in Dallas Township.

Officials say just after 10 a.m., Stoss ran into a parked garbage truck that had its warning lights flashing.

Stoss’s 3-year-old granddaughter was in the car and taken to the hospital to be checked. There is no word on her injuries.