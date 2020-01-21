× St. Luke’s Palmerton Facility to be Demolished

PALMERTON, Pa. — A long-time hospital in one part of Carbon County is set to be demolished this fall.

St. Luke’s University Health Network announced plans to knock down its hospital in Palmerton.

The emergency room at St. Luke’s Palmerton campus was replaced with a walk-in urgent care facility last year.

This year, there are new plans for the place. It’s getting knocked down.

“I think it’s a bad idea. I think it’s a valuable resource to the community that is being thrown away,” said Kunkletown resident Bernard Repasch.

The building is scheduled to be demolished this fall.

According to hospital officials, St. Luke’s would replace the hospital with housing for senior citizens or with a new health care facility of some sort.

Skip Strohl has lived in Palmerton for 40 years.

“I guess it’s progress. But I am sorry to see it go. All my kids were born there.”

While many people have a sentimental connection to this hospital, there are some others who agree that there needs to be more space for senior citizens.

“We need it, I guess. You never know. I am getting there, too,” said Strohl.

“With the Baby Boomers, it’s such a big population. That’s big business now,” Sally Lucykanish said.

St. Luke’s is building a new hospital near Lehighton. Construction on that is expected to begin in September.