Despite a tough, 75-70 loss to No. 1 Loyalsock Monday night, the No. 2 Shamokin boys basketball team is 11-3 this with lofty goals for the remainder of the season.
Shamokin Boys Basketball Off to 11-3 Start
-
No. 1 Loyalsock Wins 75-70 at No. 2 Shamokin in Boys Basketball Super 16 Showdown
-
Williams Valley vs Mahanoy Area boys basketball
-
No. 3 Crestwood Holds Off Dallas 44-41 on WNEP2
-
Holy Cross Boys Basketball Coach Al Callejas Goes for 500th Win
-
Sullivan County Boys Basketball Looks to Continue Success
-
-
Pottsville Beats Berks Catholic in Boys Basketball
-
Pottsville vs Abington Heights boys basketball
-
Scranton Prep Tops West Scranton 54-44 in Boys Basketball
-
Walsh Leads Dunmore Boys Basketball to 43-35 Win Over West Scranton
-
Scranton Prep Boys Top North Pocono 59-54
-
-
Lewisburg @ Loyalsock boys basketball
-
Crestwood boys basketball
-
Holy Cross @ Lakeland boys basketball