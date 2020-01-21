× Police Trying to ID Remains Found in Luzerne County

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police say human remains were discovered off Pittston Township Boulevard in Luzerne County on Monday.

Pittston Township police and state police were called to a wooded area near the Pittston Bypass around 2 p.m. Monday. They found human remains somewhere behind the former Kmart building.

Investigators say those remains had likely been there for a while. Officials have not confirmed who the victim is or how they died

A man who works just across the street believes the victim is his brother. He says police knocked on his door last night after the remains were found.

“They told me they had found his wallet and some other forms of ID on him at the time. They didn’t specify anything else about who he was or what happened to him. They said no foul play was involved,” Jerry Janoski said.

Janoski says his brother is Frank Mirabelli, 64, of Scranton. He last saw his brother over one year ago, about a week before Christmas of 2018. He says they’ve been looking for him since.

Janoski says a family member filed a missing person report for his brother with the Scranton police. His brother’s last known address was in Scranton.

Investigators say the remains were deteriorating and the death didn’t appear to be recent. Janoski is looking for closure for his family.

“Because of the lifestyle Frank had lived puts me at peace very much, so to find out this is what happened, it’s unfortunate and it’s very sad and I’m hurt very bad by it, but I’d like to have some closure, too, and I’m happy.”

Janoski says he was asked to meet with the coroner, but officials have not verified the identity of the remains.