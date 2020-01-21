Police Chase in Lackawanna County Ends with Crash in Woods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A high-speed chase that started on Interstate 380 ended on a snow-covered rural road near Moosic.

Troopers pulled over a red SUV on the highway. The driver was wanted on a drug warrant out of Maryland and was taken into custody.

During the traffic stop, the passenger moved into the driver’s seat and took off.

Troopers followed the SUV until it got stuck in the snow. That's when the driver took off on foot. Troopers caught him a short time after.

Troopers discovered a woman and a baby in the SUV's back seat. Both were OK.

Troopers have not released the names or why the passenger took off in Lackawanna County.