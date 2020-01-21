LIVE NOW: Senate impeachment trial of President Trump

Pocono Mountain West Girls Basketball Coach, ESU Hall of Famer Perryman Dies

Posted 11:10 pm, January 21, 2020, by

Stacy Perryman died Monday, following her battle with breast cancer. Perryman was one of the biggest basketball names in the Poconos, coaching the Pocono Mountain West girls team the last 14 seasons.

An ESU Hall of Famer, Perryman scored 1695 points in college and set a school record at the old East Stroudsburg High School with 1692 points in 1992. Her brother, Art, broke that record two years later, but a year after, he died of cancer when he was just 19 years old.

Pocono Mountain West has postponed their next two girls basketball games. They will play at William Allen on Thursday before hosting Stroudsburg on Friday.

Perryman was 46 years old.

