× Home in Luzerne County Ruined in Smoky Blaze

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire heavily damaged a home in Luzerne county Tuesday morning.

It started around 10 a.m. in the home on Old East End Boulevard in Bear Creek Township.

Firefighters had to battle heavy smoke and frigid conditions.

There is no word on injuries.

Firefighters have not said what started the fire.