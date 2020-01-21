Geisinger Adding Thousands of Jobs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANVILLE, Pa. -- One of our region's largest employers is hiring and is opening a career center to help with the process. The Geisinger Career Center is scheduled to open next month on Mill Street in Danville.

“We’re really excited about the opportunity to have a street-side career center where anyone can just walk in and learn more about a career at Geisinger,” said Julene Campion, Geisinger vice president of talent management.

Geisinger employs more than 30,000 people at its 14 campuses across Pennsylvania and New Jersey, but the health system is looking to bring on more than 2,000 new employees. Around half of those jobs will be in central Pennsylvania at Geisinger’s Danville, Bloomsburg, and Shamokin area campuses.

In addition to doctors and nurses, Geisinger is looking to fill a lot of other positions.

“An environmental services technician, those are roles which help to keep our patients’ rooms clean, to food-service workers, who bring our patients their food as they’re staying with us, to analysts in our IT department,” Campion said.

The new career center will allow people to stop in and search for open positions at all Geisinger's hospitals. There will also be guidance on creating a resume and in some cases, interviews on the spot. Geisinger has been working closely with employees at UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury which is closing in March.

“They’ve been contacting us at our current location on Justin Drive and we’ve been helping them navigate the application process,” Campion said.

