Garbage Truck Crash Victim a Newspaper Carrier and Volunteer Firefighter

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Police say 46-year-old Heather Stoss of Dallas crashed into a parked garbage truck in the area of Wyoming Road and Gypsy Lane just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Stoss worked as an independent contractor delivering newspapers for the Times Leader in Wilkes-Barre.

"I know that I can say this, that she was a very hard worker," Christopher Concert from The Times Leader said. "I was satisfied with the work she produced."

Concert, who is also the mayor of Swoyersville, was her district supervisor at the newspaper.

He says her route covered the Back Mountain and believes she may have been finishing her morning deliveries.

Investigators say Stoss' three-year-old granddaughter was in the car at the time in a car seat and was taken to the hospital.

"Behalf of all of us we're really saddened about this and area prayers go out to the family," Concert said.

On Stoss' Facebook page she mentions she was a former member of the Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Company.

Current Fire Chief Robert Kile Sr. says she didn't work for him but joined his side on previous emergencies including during the floods of 2011.

"I worked with Heather on several occasions, especially when we had that flooding around the Exeter township area," he explained. "When you have somebody like it's just an extended part of the fire department brotherhood, our families so to speak of, the brothers, firehood, so it's always difficult."